France Summoned Russian Ambassador As Part Of EU-Coordinated 'Demarche' - Embassy In Paris

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 54 seconds ago Tue 04th May 2021 | 11:59 PM

France Summoned Russian Ambassador as Part of EU-Coordinated 'Demarche' - Embassy in Paris

The French Foreign Ministry summoned the Russian ambassador in Paris as part of an EU-coordinated "demarche," the Russian embassy in France said Tuesday

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th May, 2021) The French Foreign Ministry summoned the Russian ambassador in Paris as part of an EU-coordinated "demarche," the Russian embassy in France said Tuesday.

The ministry summoned Ambassador Alexey Meshkov on Monday over an entry ban that Moscow imposed on eight EU officials in retaliation to a similar move.

"We see the summoning of the Russian ambassador to France by the country's Foreign Ministry as part of an EU-coordinated demarche ... The ambassador has multiple times communicated Russia's explanations on this and underscored that our measures were in response to the EU's decisions of March 2 and 22 to ban several Russian officials from entering [EU] countries," a statement read.

