France Summons Chinese Ambassador Over Statements On Crimea - Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published April 24, 2023 | 04:30 PM

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th April, 2023) Chinese Ambassador to Paris Lu Shaye has been summoned to the French Foreign Ministry in connection with his recent statements on the status of Crimea, media reported on Monday.

The ambassador is due to be received by French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna's cabinet chief, Luis Vassy, on April 24, French newspaper Le Monde reported. The diplomat has already been repeatedly summoned to the French foreign ministry over his previous statements, the report read.

Earlier in the day, Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis said that Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia would also summon China's representatives to explain Lu's statements.

On Friday, Lu said in an interview with French television network LCI that Crimea was historically part of Russia and offered to Ukraine by former Soviet leader Nikita Khrushchev. The ambassador noted that Washington is not interested in ending the Ukrainian crisis.

Lu also questioned the sovereignty of the former Soviet republics, noting that they have no effective status in international law because there is no international agreement defining their status as sovereign states.

On Sunday, the newspaper reported that about 80 European lawmakers in a letter called on Colonna to declare Chinese Ambassador to France Lu persona non grata because of his denial of the sovereignty of the former Soviet Union states.

On Monday, the Chinese Foreign Ministry noted that China respects the sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of all countries and supports the goals and principles of the UN Charter.

Crimea became part of independent Ukraine after the dissolution of the Soviet Union in 1991 and was incorporated into Russia after a 2014 referendum. Ukraine and the Western countries do not recognize the referendum results and consider Crimea a territory occupied by Russia.

