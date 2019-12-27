The French Foreign Ministry said on Friday that it had summoned the Iranian ambassador in Paris over the situation with two academics from France's Science Po university detained in Iran earlier this year

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th December, 2019) The French Foreign Ministry said on Friday that it had summoned the Iranian ambassador in Paris over the situation with two academics from France 's Science Po university detained in Iran earlier this year.

"The Iranian ambassador was summoned to the Foreign Ministry of France on Friday. He was reminded that France demands that its compatriots Fariba Adelkhah and Roland Marchal be released without delay and that the Iranian authorities must demonstrate complete transparency with regard to their situation.

As stressed repeatedly by [French] President [Emmanuel Macron] and Foreign Minister [Jean-Yves Le Drian], their detention is intolerable," the ministry said in a statement.

Paris also demanded that its consular staff be ensured access to the detained academics.

Marchal, a French national, was reported detained in Iran in October, while Adelkhah, with dual citizenship of France and Iran, was detained in July. They are alleged of conspiracy against Iran's national security.