Open Menu

France Summons Israeli Envoy Over Attack On Lebanon UN Peacekeepers

Faizan Hashmi Published October 11, 2024 | 11:50 PM

France summons Israeli envoy over attack on Lebanon UN peacekeepers

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2024) France said on Friday it had summoned the Israeli ambassador after UN peacekeepers in Lebanon said Israeli fire on their headquarters wounded two staff.

UN peacekeepers said Israeli fire on their headquarters in south Lebanon on Thursday injured two Blue Helmets, sparking condemnation from European members of the mission. No French soldiers were hurt in Thursday's incident, France said.

"These attacks constitute serious violations of international law and must cease immediately," the French foreign ministry said in a statement, adding that it condemned "deliberate Israeli fire" against the UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL).

"The Israeli authorities must explain themselves. France is therefore summoning today the Israeli ambassador to France."

France, which has had a military presence in Lebanon since 1978, contributes about 700 troops to the UN Interim Force in Lebanon, according to the French defence ministry.

"We pay tribute to all UNIFIL personnel, to our French contingent and to all contingents, for their ongoing commitment and professionalism under these difficult conditions," the French foreign ministry said.

Paris reiterated "the urgent need for a cessation of hostilities and a diplomatic settlement."

Related Topics

Injured Fire United Nations Condemnation France Paris Lebanon All From

Recent Stories

Chaudhry Salik Hussain is setting up revolutionary ..

Chaudhry Salik Hussain is setting up revolutionary measures in the Ministry of O ..

4 hours ago
 Infinix HOT 50 Series Leak Teases World’s Slimme ..

Infinix HOT 50 Series Leak Teases World’s Slimmest Smartphone Featuring Ultra- ..

8 hours ago
 IHC to take up plea for recovery of missing lawyer ..

IHC to take up plea for recovery of missing lawyer Intizar Panjotha

9 hours ago
 PCB constitutes new selection committee

PCB constitutes new selection committee

9 hours ago
 The Flagship Killer is Here: Can realme GT 6 Make ..

The Flagship Killer is Here: Can realme GT 6 Make a Mark in the Premium Smartpho ..

9 hours ago
 The arrival of the Saudi Minister of Investment an ..

The arrival of the Saudi Minister of Investment and the investment of investors ..

9 hours ago
“Will not forgive Amna Urooj,” says Khalil-ur- ..

“Will not forgive Amna Urooj,” says Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar

10 hours ago
 Pakistan women’s team set to face Australia in T ..

Pakistan women’s team set to face Australia in T20 World Cup

10 hours ago
 Russian, Chinese PMs to visit Pakistan next week

Russian, Chinese PMs to visit Pakistan next week

11 hours ago
 20 miners killed, seven others injured in rocket a ..

20 miners killed, seven others injured in rocket attack on Dukki coalmines

11 hours ago
 England beat Pakistan by an innings and 47 runs in ..

England beat Pakistan by an innings and 47 runs in the first Test

11 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 October 2024

14 hours ago

More Stories From World