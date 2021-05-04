UrduPoint.com
France Summons Russian Ambassador Over Entry Ban On EU Officials

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 04th May 2021 | 09:57 PM

Russian Ambassador in Paris Alexey Meshkov has been summoned to the French Foreign Ministry over Moscow's entry ban on several EU officials

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th May, 2021) Russian Ambassador in Paris Alexey Meshkov has been summoned to the French Foreign Ministry over Moscow's entry ban on several EU officials.

Moscow on Friday barred eight EU officials from entering Russia in retaliation to European Council sanctions against six Russians over the jailing of opposition activist Alexey Navalny on financial misconduct charges. The EU said it reserved the right to take "appropriate measures."

"As the minister [Jean-Yves Le Drian] indicated on Saturday, we strongly condemn the measures announced on Friday, April 30, by the Russian authorities against a number of European officials, including European Parliament President [David Sassoli], European Commission Vice-President [for Values and Transparency], Ms.

[Vera] Jourova, and French lawmaker Jacques Maire," a French ministry spokesperson said.

The official stressed that these measures were "unlikely to lead to a reduction in the current tension" in bilateral relations. In this regard, the spokesman went on, Paris expects Moscow to "behave responsibly" to tackle the situation.

"This message was transmitted on Monday, May 3, to the Ambassador of the Russian Federation, Mr. Alexey Meshkov, when he was summoned to the Ministry of Europe and Foreign Affairs," the ministry said.

The ministry also voiced concern to the diplomat about the recent adoption of a decree in Russia that restricts the hiring of local staff to diplomatic missions.

"Paris has called against complying with it," the ministry stated.

