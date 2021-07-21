UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

France Supports Cyprus In Varosha Controversy With Turkey - Foreign Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 21st July 2021 | 07:30 PM

France Supports Cyprus in Varosha Controversy With Turkey - Foreign Ministry

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2021) France stands in solidarity with Cyprus over the unilateral move by the separatist Turkish Cypriot authorities to change the UN-backed status of the Varosha military quarter, the French foreign ministry said on Wednesday.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and the leader of the unrecognized Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, Ersin Tatar, raised eyebrows around the world on Tuesday by declaring Varosha open for potential civilian resettlement. Located in the northern city of Famagusta, Varosha has remained fenced off under UN Security Council resolutions for it to be returned to expelled Cypriot Greeks one day.

"France deeply regrets this unilateral and uncoordinated move, which constitutes a provocation and undermines the trust-building process required for the resumption of urgent negotiations aimed at a fair and sustainable resolution of the Cyprus issue," the ministry said.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian has conveyed France's support of Cyprus in the dispute in a phonecall with his Cypriot counterpart, Nikos Christodoulides, earlier on Wednesday, according to the statement.

"France reaffirms its adherence to the framework approved by the UN Security Council, which is based on a two-zone and two-community federation offering the two communities full guarantees of their political equality," the statement read.

France, as the chair country of the UN Security Council in July, is going to raise the Varosha issue during the consultation on Thursday, calling for full compliance with UNSC Resolutions 550 and 789.

The United Kingdom and the United States both criticized the Turkish move and vowed to take the issue to the UN Security Council as well.

Varosha, a once-popular tourist destination, has been deserted since the 1974 Turkish invasion, which split Cyprus in two. The ghost town was transformed into a military zone to be administered by the United Nations.

Related Topics

Resolution World United Nations France Split United Kingdom United States Cyprus Tayyip Erdogan July

Recent Stories

5th Al Dhaid Date Festival kicks off tomorrow

3 hours ago

UAE announces 1,506 new COVID-19 cases, 1,484 reco ..

4 hours ago

Floods in central China claim 12 victims, 200,00 e ..

5 hours ago

India reports 42,015 new COVID-19 cases, 3,998 dea ..

6 hours ago

UAE sends 300,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses to Comoro ..

7 hours ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 21 July 2021

9 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.