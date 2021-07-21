France Supports Cyprus in Varosha Controversy With Turkey - Foreign Ministry

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2021) France stands in solidarity with Cyprus over the unilateral move by the separatist Turkish Cypriot authorities to change the UN-backed status of the Varosha military quarter, the French foreign ministry said on Wednesday.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and the leader of the unrecognized Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, Ersin Tatar, raised eyebrows around the world on Tuesday by declaring Varosha open for potential civilian resettlement. Located in the northern city of Famagusta, Varosha has remained fenced off under UN Security Council resolutions for it to be returned to expelled Cypriot Greeks one day.

"France deeply regrets this unilateral and uncoordinated move, which constitutes a provocation and undermines the trust-building process required for the resumption of urgent negotiations aimed at a fair and sustainable resolution of the Cyprus issue," the ministry said.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian has conveyed France's support of Cyprus in the dispute in a phonecall with his Cypriot counterpart, Nikos Christodoulides, earlier on Wednesday, according to the statement.

"France reaffirms its adherence to the framework approved by the UN Security Council, which is based on a two-zone and two-community federation offering the two communities full guarantees of their political equality," the statement read.

France, as the chair country of the UN Security Council in July, is going to raise the Varosha issue during the consultation on Thursday, calling for full compliance with UNSC Resolutions 550 and 789.

The United Kingdom and the United States both criticized the Turkish move and vowed to take the issue to the UN Security Council as well.

Varosha, a once-popular tourist destination, has been deserted since the 1974 Turkish invasion, which split Cyprus in two. The ghost town was transformed into a military zone to be administered by the United Nations.