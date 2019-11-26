France Supports Expansion of UNSC Membership to 25 States - Envoy

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th November, 2019) The membership of the United Nations Security Council should be expanded and include up to 25 both permanent and non-permanent member states, France's Ambassador to the United Nations Nicolas de Riviere said during a General Assembly meeting on Monday.

"France supports the expansion of the Council," de Riviere said. "An expanded Security Council could include up to 25 members, including new permanent and non-permanent states."

De Riviere also said that his country supports the candidatures of Germany, Brazil, India and Japan as new permanent members of the Security Council, as well as advocates for the increased presence of African countries within the body.

"Such an expansion of the Security Council would make it more representative and strengthen its authority," de Riviere added.

The UN Security Council, responsible for the maintenance of international peace and security, consists of five permanent and 10 non-permanent member states.

The five permanent members include China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom and the United States. Belgium, Cote d'Ivoire, Dominican Republic, Equatorial Guinea, Germany, Indonesia, Kuwait Peru, Poland and South Africa are the current non-permanent members, elected for two-year terms by the General Assembly.