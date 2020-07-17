France Supports Iraq in Fight Against Terrorism - Foreign Minister

France supports Iraqi security services in their fight against Islamic State terrorist group (IS, banned in Russia) militants, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said on Thursday

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2020) France supports Iraqi security services in their fight against Islamic State terrorist group (IS, banned in Russia) militants, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said on Thursday.

Le Drian on Thursday arrived in Baghdad to meet with Iraq's leadership, including Prime Minister Mustafa Kadhimi, President Barham Salih, as well as Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein.

"We support the security services [of Iraq] in the war against IS and will not back down before our common enemy," Le Drian said following the talks with Hussein, as quoted by the INA news agency.

The French foreign minister stressed that he came to Baghdad to support the Iraqi government amid "existing challenges," noting the need to preserve Iraq's sovereignty.

"We want Iraq to regain its leading role in ensuring balance in the middle East," Le Drian added.

In May, Iraq's parliament approved the new government led by Kadhimi, following a tortuous political process triggered by the resignation of then-Prime Minister Adil Abdul-Mahdi on November 30 due to a severe social and political crisis.

Le Drian is the first high-placed French official to arrive in Baghdad since the Kadhimi government was created.