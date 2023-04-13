Close
France Supports Status Quo, Peaceful Solution Of Taiwan Issue - President

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 13, 2023 | 12:30 AM

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2023) France supports the status quo and the search for a peaceful solution to the Taiwan issue on the basis of the one-China policy, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Wednesday.

"France's position is identical to that of Europe for Taiwan. We are in favor of the status quo: this constant has not changed. (We are ) for a single China and a search for a peaceful solution," Macron during a joint press conference with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte.

At the same time, the French leader responded to criticism of his position by reminding listeners that a pre-planned route had the Pacific-based frigate Prairial sail through the Taiwan Strait during China's military exercise, clearly demonstrating France's commitment to an open Indo-Pacific.

Macron also pointed out that he had spoken to US President Joe Biden prior to his trip to China last week, emphasizing that he was determined to avoid any escalation in view of the current tensions between Washington and Beijing.

Regarding former US President Donald Trump's remarks about him, Macron said that he was not going to contribute to verbal escalation and did not support any provocations.

He also said that being an ally does not mean being a vassal and that France does not need to be lectured by anyone, whether in regard to Ukraine or Taiwan.

On April 9, Macron told Les Echos newspaper that Europe should not let itself be drawn into the confrontation between the US and China over Taiwan, conforming to "the American rhythm." He noted that Europeans need to "wake up" and think about their own interests. His remarks drew massive criticism from European politicians, and Taiwan's government demanded an explanation from France.

