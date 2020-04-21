France Suspends Almost All Flights With Non-Schengen Countries - Transport Minister

France is limiting air traffic with destinations outside the European Union's visa-free Schengen zone, French Transport and Environment Minister Elisabeth Borne told the RTL broadcaster on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2020) France is limiting air traffic with destinations outside the European Union's visa-free Schengen zone, French Transport and Environment Minister Elisabeth Borne told the RTL broadcaster on Tuesday.

"As of today, almost all international flights to destinations outside the Schengen have been stopped," the minister said.

The minister also mentioned that almost all activities on repatriation of French and European citizens carried out by the Air France company have been completed and the airline focuses on areas where demands remain high, for example North Africa.

Borne pointed out that public domestic transport would be the first to be affected by the easing of anti-crisis measures. She indicated that the authorities were considering if the COVID-19 pandemic hygiene rules, including the obligation of wearing masks while using public transport, would remain in place once the lockdown is over.

As for the summer holidays, the minister urged French citizens to wait and see how the epidemic evolves. Borne also advised the public to refrain from making holiday reservations outside Europe, as the government will be focusing on lifting the lockdown inside the country rather than restoring long-distance travel.

Borne noted that the main priority for the French government, for now, was to support businesses that will reopen once the coronavirus-related restrictions are lifted.

France has so far registered 156,493 coronavirus cases, with 20,294 deaths and 38,046 recoveries.