UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

France Suspends Arrivals From UK For 48 Hours Over Coronavirus Mutation - Prime Minister

Umer Jamshaid 41 seconds ago Sun 20th December 2020 | 11:40 PM

France Suspends Arrivals From UK for 48 Hours Over Coronavirus Mutation - Prime Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th December, 2020) France has joined the rank of countries which have suspended the traffic with the United Kingdom in the wake of the discovery of a new, more infectious coronavirus strain there, French Prime Minister Jean Castex said on Sunday.

"Considering the new health risks and pending their assessment, all arrivals from the United Kingdom to France are suspended from midnight [23:00 GMT] for 48 hours for all transport means," Castex said on Twitter.

According to the French prime minister, Paris will use the 2-day pause to clarify the health situation in the UK and coordinate a common response strategy with EU member states.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Twitter France Traffic Paris United Kingdom Sunday All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE leaders condole with Emir of Kuwait on death o ..

26 minutes ago

ENOC’s refinery wins ‘National and GCC O&amp;G ..

41 minutes ago

Dubai Airshow set for November 2021

56 minutes ago

Meraas proposes DXB Entertainments capital restruc ..

1 hour ago

Authority of Social Contribution launches first a ..

2 hours ago

Global business leaders to deliberate post-COVID e ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.