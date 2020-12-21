France Suspends Arrivals From UK for 48 Hours Over Coronavirus Mutation - Prime Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2020) France has joined the rank of countries which have suspended the traffic with the United Kingdom in the wake of the discovery of a new, more infectious coronavirus strain there, French Prime Minister Jean Castex said on Sunday.

"Considering the new health risks and pending their assessment, all arrivals from the United Kingdom to France are suspended from midnight [23:00 GMT] for 48 hours for all transport means," Castex said on Twitter.

According to the French prime minister, Paris will use the 2-day pause to clarify the health situation in the UK and coordinate a common response strategy with EU member states.