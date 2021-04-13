UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

France Suspends Brazil Flights Over Covid Fears

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Tue 13th April 2021 | 09:10 PM

France suspends Brazil flights over Covid fears

France is suspending all flights to and from Brazil to curb the spread of a new Covid-19 variant found in the South American country, Prime Minister Jean Castex said on Tuesday

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2021 ) :France is suspending all flights to and from Brazil to curb the spread of a new Covid-19 variant found in the South American country, Prime Minister Jean Castex said on Tuesday.

Experts say the Brazilian variant, known as P1, is particularly virulent and partly to blame for a sharp increase in the country's coronavirus death toll in March.

"We have observed that the situation is worsening and that is why we have decided to suspend all flights between Brazil and France until further notice," Castex told parliament.

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has defied expert advice on containing the pandemic, criticising lockdowns, face masks and vaccines.

But he faces mounting pressure to bring the situation under control amid a brutal new surge of the virus.

At over 13.5 million, Brazil's total number of Covid infections is the highest in the world after the United States and India.

The P1 variant is still very rare in France, and opposition politicians had demanded that flights be halted so it would not spread further.

"I don't understand why you would keep this air link at a time when French people are locked down," Damien Abad, parliamentary leader of the centre-right Republicans party said.

Castex denied that the government had been too lax, saying arrivals from Brazil already required a negative Covid test to enter France and had to self-quarantine for 10 days.

Related Topics

India Prime Minister World Parliament France Brazil United States March All From Government Million Opposition Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Sharjah Public Library announces Ramadan timings

32 minutes ago

Biden, Putin Discuss Further Dialogue on Strategic ..

38 seconds ago

Biden Invites Putin to Hold Meeting in Third Count ..

42 seconds ago

Burkina ex-president Compaore to be tried for pred ..

4 minutes ago

Police arrest Mufti Kifayat Ullah

4 minutes ago

Top French chef Yannick Alleno plots post-Covid re ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.