UrduPoint.com

France Suspends Expulsions Of Migrants To Afghanistan

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 12th August 2021 | 04:10 PM

France suspends expulsions of migrants to Afghanistan

France last month suspended expelling Afghan migrants whose asylum applications had been rejected, due to the deteriorating security situation in the country as the Taliban presses an offensive, the government said Thursday

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2021 ) :France last month suspended expelling Afghan migrants whose asylum applications had been rejected, due to the deteriorating security situation in the country as the Taliban presses an offensive, the government said Thursday.

The French interior ministry told AFP in a statement that the policy had been in place since early July, after similar announcements of the suspension of such expulsions by Germany and the Netherlands.

Related Topics

Taliban Afghanistan Interior Ministry France Germany Netherlands July Government

Recent Stories

We Reviewed CAMON 17 & It's Born to Stand Out!

We Reviewed CAMON 17 & It's Born to Stand Out!

17 minutes ago
 Iran Temporarily Closing Consulate General in Afgh ..

Iran Temporarily Closing Consulate General in Afghanistan's Mazar-i-Sharif - Rep ..

3 minutes ago
 Four private sector universities established their ..

Four private sector universities established their campuses abroad: NA Informed

3 minutes ago
 UAE announces 1,260 new COVID-19 cases, 1,404 reco ..

UAE announces 1,260 new COVID-19 cases, 1,404 recoveries, 4 deaths in last 24 ho ..

58 minutes ago
 Rain delays second Test toss as England wait on An ..

Rain delays second Test toss as England wait on Anderson's fitness

38 minutes ago
 No manual attendance in police dept after Aug 14

No manual attendance in police dept after Aug 14

38 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.