UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

France Suspends Flight Permit Of Belarusian Airline Belavia

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 25th May 2021 | 03:00 AM

France Suspends Flight Permit of Belarusian Airline Belavia

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2021) After an incident that caused a Ryanair plane to land in Minsk, French Minister Delegate for Transport Jean-Baptiste Djebbari urged French airlines not to fly over the airspace of Belarus and announced the suspension of Belarusian air carrier Belavia's flight permit.

"For the safety of passengers, I asked the airlines operating in France to no longer fly over the airspace of Belarus," Djebbari wrote on Twitter.

"The flight permit of Belavia has also been suspended," he said.

Related Topics

Twitter France Minsk Belarus

Recent Stories

Sheikh Zayed Book Award honours 2021 winners

3 hours ago

Noura Al Kaabi, UNESCO DG open UNESCO’s socio-ar ..

3 hours ago

UAE e-commerce sector emerges as the fastest-growi ..

3 hours ago

Emirates Literature Foundation’s Kateb Maktub to ..

3 hours ago

RAK to receive direct commercial flights from Ukra ..

4 hours ago

Abu Dhabi International Book Fair opens doors to v ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.