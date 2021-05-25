France Suspends Flight Permit of Belarusian Airline Belavia

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2021) After an incident that caused a Ryanair plane to land in Minsk, French Minister Delegate for Transport Jean-Baptiste Djebbari urged French airlines not to fly over the airspace of Belarus and announced the suspension of Belarusian air carrier Belavia's flight permit.

"For the safety of passengers, I asked the airlines operating in France to no longer fly over the airspace of Belarus," Djebbari wrote on Twitter.

"The flight permit of Belavia has also been suspended," he said.