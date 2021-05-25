France Suspends Flight Permit Of Belarusian Airline Belavia
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 25th May 2021 | 03:00 AM
PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2021) After an incident that caused a Ryanair plane to land in Minsk, French Minister Delegate for Transport Jean-Baptiste Djebbari urged French airlines not to fly over the airspace of Belarus and announced the suspension of Belarusian air carrier Belavia's flight permit.
"For the safety of passengers, I asked the airlines operating in France to no longer fly over the airspace of Belarus," Djebbari wrote on Twitter.
"The flight permit of Belavia has also been suspended," he said.