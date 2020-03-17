UrduPoint.com
France Suspends Reforms For Duration Of Coronavirus Epidemics - Macron

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 17th March 2020 | 12:40 AM

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2020) The reforms that are being conducted in France, including the pension reform, will be suspended for the duration of the coronavirus epidemics, President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday.

"From now on, all the steps of the government should be focused on fighting the epidemics ... This is why I have decided that all the ongoing reforms, starting with the pension reform, will be suspended," Macron said in his address to the nation.

