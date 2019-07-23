UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

France Sweats In New Record-breaking Europe Heatwave

Sumaira FH 7 seconds ago Tue 23rd July 2019 | 10:35 PM

France sweats in new record-breaking Europe heatwave

Tour de France cyclists competed in scorching temperatures and a French nuclear power plant prepared to shut down Tuesday as western Europe baked in a new heatwave already breaking longstanding records

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 23rd Jul, 2019 ) :Tour de France cyclists competed in scorching temperatures and a French nuclear power plant prepared to shut down Tuesday as western Europe baked in a new heatwave already breaking longstanding records.

Overheating tourists in Paris and Berlin plunged into fountains and ornamental ponds to keep cool while zoo keepers in the Netherlands handed out food caked in ice to look after thirsty animals.

The southwestern French city of Bordeaux saw its highest ever temperature since records began of 41.2 degrees Celsius (106.16 Fahrenheit), beating the previous high of 40.7C registered in August 2003, weather service Meteo-France said.

Forecasters predicted new temperature highs in a string of countries, including Belgium, Luxembourg, Germany and the Netherlands, where the mercury is set to reach 40 degrees Celsius (104 Fahrenheit) for the first time on Thursday.

Related Topics

Weather Europe Nuclear France Germany Bordeaux Paris Berlin Luxembourg Belgium Netherlands August

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed, Chinese Vice President attend c ..

50 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed meets with delegation from Sheik ..

1 hour ago

Rehman Malik lauds Trump for offering mediation on ..

9 seconds ago

Syed Sumsam Ali Bukhari eulogizes Prime Minister ' ..

11 seconds ago

Spain prime minister loses first parliament vote t ..

12 seconds ago

Former Olympian Kh Mohammad Aslam laid to rest

25 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.