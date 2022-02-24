France decries Russia's decision to embark on a military operation in Ukraine and calls on Moscow to halt the hostilities, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2022) France decries Russia's decision to embark on a military operation in Ukraine and calls on Moscow to halt the hostilities, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday.

"France strongly condemns Russia's decision to wage war on Ukraine. Russia must end its military operations immediately," Macron tweeted.

Paris is cooperating with partners to halt the hostilities in Ukraine, he added in a follow-up tweet.

Sweden has also denounced Russia's move.

"Sweden condemns in the strongest terms Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine. Russia's acts are also an attack on the European security order. It will be met by a united and robust response in solidarity with Ukraine.

Russia alone is responsible for human suffering," the office of Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson wrote on Twitter.

Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine on Thursday morning in response to requests of the self-proclaimed republics Luhansk and Donetsk for assistance against the Ukrainian army which has been increasingly firing at the breakaway region of Donbas over the past week, according to the republics.

Western nations have voiced indignation over Russia's decision on the military operation, while Moscow insisted that it has no intention to occupy Ukraine but will decisively respond to any external threat.