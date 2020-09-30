UrduPoint.com
France, Sweden Did Not Respond To Russia's Requests On Navalny Case - Moscow

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 30th September 2020 | 12:00 AM

France, Sweden Did Not Respond to Russia's Requests on Navalny Case - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2020) The authorities of France and Sweden, just as the German authorities, did not respond to inquiries from the Russian Prosecutor General's Office on the situation with Alexey Navalny, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"There are no answers not only to our inquiries to Berlin, but also to appeals through the Russian Prosecutor General's Office and within the framework of the Chemical Weapons Convention (CWC), addressed to the authorities of Sweden and France, in the laboratories of which the Germans, in violation of generally recognized criminal procedural norms, transferred the available samples for analysis," the ministry said.

The ministry recalled that the Russian Prosecutor General's Office had previously addressed three requests to the German authorities "for legal assistance to the Russian side in determining the presence of signs of a possible crime."

"In accordance with Russian law, this is a sine qua non for the initiation of a criminal case. So far, none of the requests have been answered by Berlin. We only hear that they 'continue to be considered.' We are also offered again and again to ask for clarification in the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW), the leadership of which, in turn, refers us on the same occasion to the government of Germany," the ministry added.

