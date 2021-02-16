France, Sweden, Estonia, Czech Republic, UK Discuss Counter-Terrorism Activities in Sahel

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2021) French Defense Minister Florence Parly on Monday said she had held talks with her Estonian, UK, Swedish and Czech counterparts on the joint initiatives to tackle the terrorist threat in the Sahel region.

The discussions were held in the wake of a two-day summit in the Chadian capital of N'Djamena, bringing together the leaders of the G5 Sahel bloc, comprising Burkina Faso, Chad, Mali, Mauritania, and Niger, and French President Emmanuel Macron, who joined the meeting online to talk about the fight against the armed terrorist group in the crisis-torn Western African region.

"Exchanges with my counterparts from Sweden [Peter Hultqvist], Estonia [Kalle Laanet] and Czech Republic [Lubomir Metnar], our partners in Task Force Takuba [European military mission in Mali], and my counterpart from the United Kingdom [Ben Wallace] about the N'Djamena summit: the opportunity to discuss our strategy and our common efforts in the Sahel against the local subsidiaries of Daesh and Al-Qaeda [IS terrorist organization, banned in Russia]," Parly tweeted.

France has a military presence in the Sahel through Barkhane, a 5,000-strong mission launched in 2014 to curb the Islamist insurgency in the region.

Another mission, the Takuba Task Force, also led by France and comprising several European states, is also designed to assist the G5 Sahel armies in battle against jihadists.

However, despite the efforts, the extremist groups are still active across the region, and regularly conduct deadly attacks on the military and civilians, with killings and kidnappings. In particular, several French soldiers were killed by terrorists in Mali over the last several months.

Additionally, the Western African country, a former colony of France, last month saw demonstrations against the French military presence in the region, a matter worsened by an airstrike conducted by the French army targeting jihadists in early January, which allegedly killed 19 civilians who gathered in a wedding ceremony. While the military denied allegations that civilians had been killed, claiming it eliminated 30 terrorists in an air attack, a local NGO confirmed that there were in fact civilian victims.