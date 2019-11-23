UrduPoint.com
France Takes Aim At US Inaction In Mideast

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sat 23rd November 2019 | 03:30 PM

French Defence Minister Florence Parly took aim Saturday at "gradual US disengagement" in the Middle East and said its failure to respond to provocations blamed on Iran set off a dangerous chain of events

Manama, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2019 ) :French Defence Minister Florence Parly took aim Saturday at "gradual US disengagement" in the middle East and said its failure to respond to provocations blamed on Iran set off a dangerous chain of events.

Since May, tensions in the Gulf have escalated alarmingly with attacks against tankers, a US unmanned drone being downed, and strikes on key Saudi oil facilities in September.

Iran was blamed but denied involvement.

Despite the attacks on its Saudi ally and having one of its own drones shot down, the United States has avoided equivalent retaliation.

"We've seen a deliberate gradual US disengagement," Parly said at the annual Manama Dialogue on regional security, adding it had been "on the cards for a while" but had become clearer with recent events.

"When the mining of ships went unanswered, the drone got shot. When that in turn went unanswered, major oil facilities were bombed. Where does it stop? Where are the stabilisers?" she asked.

"The region is accustomed to the ebb and flow of US involvement. But this time it seemed more serious." Parly said the US drawback was a "slow process" and acknowledged that a US carrier strike group had just entered the Gulf.

"But the trend is, I think, quite clear and thus probably irrespective of who wins the next elections." The US aircraft carrier strike group Abraham Lincoln sailed through the Strait of Hormuz last week to show Washington's "commitment" to freedom of navigation, the Pentagon said.

It was the first time a US aircraft carrier group has passed through the strait since Iran downed a US drone in June in the same area.

Speaking from the same stage in Bahrain, Saudi Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel al-Jubeir insisted there was no US withdrawal from the region and no doubt about its commitment.

"We believe the US is very dependable ally, and has been for the past seven decades" he said of its staunch ally.

"There is a desire in the US historically to try to retreat from the international scene, but that desire is not is reflected in America's posture".

Jubeir defended Riyadh's measured response to the September strikes, saying the kingdom was being "strategically very patient" in its investigation so there is "not a shadow of doubt" on where the drones and missiles came from.

"We have said all along we don't want war, so to jump into war very quickly is not a rational position."

