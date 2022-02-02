France has taken note of the letter from Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on the indivisibility of security and intends to continue the dialogue with Moscow on the security proposals formulated earlier by NATO and the United States, a French foreign ministry spokesperson said on Wednesday

"France took note of the letter from the Russian foreign minister, as well as the elements of the assessment given by (Russian) President (Vladimir) Putin during his press conference on February 2, and intends to continue the dialogue, fueled by the proposals formulated and transmitted to Russia on January 26," the diplomat told a briefing.

Late last month, Lavrov sent NATO foreign ministers messages, asking them how the alliance understands the principle of the indivisibility of security.