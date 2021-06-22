UrduPoint.com
France Takes Note Of Raisi's Election As Iranian President - Foreign Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 22nd June 2021 | 12:06 AM

France has taken note of ultraconservative judiciary chief Ebrahim Raisi's election as Iran's new president, a Foreign Ministry spokesperson said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2021) France has taken note of ultraconservative judiciary chief Ebrahim Raisi's election as Iran's new president, a Foreign Ministry spokesperson said on Monday.

"France takes note of the election of Mr. Ebrahim Raisi as president of the Islamic Republic of Iran," the spokesperson said.

Raisi, a hardline Muslim cleric who is under US sanctions over alleged human rights violations, won the Friday election with close to 62% of the vote. Other contenders have conceded their defeat.

Asked whether France's attitude to Iran would change, the spokesperson said that Paris had repeatedly expressed concern regarding human rights in the country and the imprisonment of French nationals.

"We reaffirm our desire for a return to a full implementation of the Vienna nuclear deal, for which French diplomacy remains fully mobilized," they added.

Efforts have been underway to salvage the nuclear accord after the United States quit the landmark deal in 2018, prompting Iran to scale back its commitments.

