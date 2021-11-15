France tells Britain to stop 'giving lessons' on migrants

France on Monday told Britain to stop "giving lessons" on migrants in an increasingly acrimonious row between London and Paris over the numbers crossing the Channel

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2021 ) :France on Monday told Britain to stop "giving lessons" on migrants in an increasingly acrimonious row between London and Paris over the numbers crossing the Channel.

"Britain is in no position to be giving lessons to us," Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin told Cnews television ahead of talks with his British counterpart Priti Patel later Monday. Britain "should stop using us as a punch-ball in their domestic politics," he added.