France Temporarily Suspends Use Of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 Vaccine - Macron

Sumaira FH 35 seconds ago Mon 15th March 2021 | 09:34 PM

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th March, 2021) France is temporarily suspending the use of a COVID-19 vaccine, developed by UK drugmaker AstraZeneca, President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday.

"European regulator EMA [European Medicines Agency] will give its opinion on the use of this vaccine tomorrow afternoon.

On the recommendation of the Minister of Health ... it was decided as a precautionary measure to suspend the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine in the hopes of resuming it quickly if the opinion of the EMA allows," Macron said during a press conference, adding that France suspends the use of the vaccine until Tuesday.

More Stories From World

