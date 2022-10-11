PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th October, 2022) Belarus risks falling under additional sanctions if it continues to support Russia's special military operation in Ukraine, especially in the light of recent airstrikes, French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna said on Tuesday.

"The issue of Belarus will be certainly raised at today's G7 meeting. It is necessary to send a warning to this country: any support for Russia's actions in Ukraine will entail additional sanctions," Colonna told the France Inter broadcaster.

The G7 leaders are scheduled to hold an extraordinary online meeting later on Tuesday. The participants plan to discuss the consequences of Russia's recent strikes on Ukrainian targets. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will take part in a video call at the beginning of the meeting.

On Monday, Russia carried out strikes using precision-guided weapons against Ukrainian infrastructure intended for military supplies and connectivity in response to the crimes committed by Kiev against the Russian civilian infrastructure, President Vladimir Putin told Russia's Security Council.

In particular, the Russian leader condemned Saturday's explosion on the Crimean Bridge as a terrorist attack aimed at destroying Russian civilian infrastructure. Putin said that Ukraine had also carried out three terrorist attacks against the Kursk nuclear power plant and had attempted to damage the TurkStream gas pipeline.

Ukraine reported airstrikes and explosions in Kiev and the Kiev Region, as well as in Kharkiv, Odesa, Dnipro, Lviv and its vicinity, and the Ivano-Frankivsk, Ternopil, Khmelnytskyi, Konotop, Rivne and Poltava regions. According to the Ukrainian government, attacks were also carried out against energy facilities in Zaporizhzhia, Vinnytsia, Sumy, and Zhytomyr.

In addition, a series of explosions took place across Ukraine on Tuesday. Some of them are believed to be the air defense systems in operation.