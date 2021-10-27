UrduPoint.com

France Threatens UK With Measures From Nov 2 Over Fishing

Wed 27th October 2021 | 08:35 PM

France threatens UK with measures from Nov 2 over fishing

France on Wednesday threatened to take measures against Britain from November 2 unless London agreed to grant more licences to French fishermen to operate in UK waters

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2021 ) :France on Wednesday threatened to take measures against Britain from November 2 unless London agreed to grant more licences to French fishermen to operate in UK waters.

The measures would include "systematic customs and sanitary checks on products brought to France and a ban on landing seafood," government spokesman Gabriel Attal told reporters.

