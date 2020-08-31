UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

France Thwarted At Least Half Dozen Terrorist Acts In Recent Months - Prosecutor

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 16 minutes ago Mon 31st August 2020 | 04:00 PM

France Thwarted at Least Half Dozen Terrorist Acts in Recent Months - Prosecutor

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2020) The French counterterrorist prosecutor's office has prevented at least half a dozen terrorist attacks in recent months, but details on these operations are not for public knowledge, the agency's head, Jean-Francois Ricard, said on Monday.

"There have been several prevented attacks, at least half a dozen, on which I prefer not to talk too much," Ricard told the Franceinfo broadcaster, indicating that the operations in question had been held over the past several months,

He noted that the terrorist threat remains high and comes from several directions, including the Iraqi-Syrian zone, where the Islamic State (IS terrorist group, banned in Russia) remains active despite a military defeat in 2019, and the French mainland, one of the destinations of former IS fighters.

The official added that his office was also actively working to break the terrorist recruitment networks that are built online.

France has been engaged in a fight against international terrorism in several regions, including by military interference in Sahel, Syria and Iraq and participation in the Global Coalition Against Daesh (another name for the IS).

Related Topics

Terrorist Syria Russia Iraq 2019 From

Recent Stories

‘Pakistan and Imran Khan can’t go side by side ..

28 minutes ago

Sandooq Al Watan expands scope of ‘ReThink Brine ..

31 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis &amp; Disasters Commit ..

31 minutes ago

Great potential lies in Pak-China agri cooperation ..

3 minutes ago

Rescue 1122 provided medical services to 2723 mou ..

3 minutes ago

Advisory for farmers to save cotton crop

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.