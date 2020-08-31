France Thwarted at Least Half Dozen Terrorist Acts in Recent Months - Prosecutor

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2020) The French counterterrorist prosecutor's office has prevented at least half a dozen terrorist attacks in recent months, but details on these operations are not for public knowledge, the agency's head, Jean-Francois Ricard, said on Monday.

"There have been several prevented attacks, at least half a dozen, on which I prefer not to talk too much," Ricard told the Franceinfo broadcaster, indicating that the operations in question had been held over the past several months,

He noted that the terrorist threat remains high and comes from several directions, including the Iraqi-Syrian zone, where the Islamic State (IS terrorist group, banned in Russia) remains active despite a military defeat in 2019, and the French mainland, one of the destinations of former IS fighters.

The official added that his office was also actively working to break the terrorist recruitment networks that are built online.

France has been engaged in a fight against international terrorism in several regions, including by military interference in Sahel, Syria and Iraq and participation in the Global Coalition Against Daesh (another name for the IS).