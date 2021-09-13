France to Allocate $117Mln to Support UN Programs in Afghanistan - Foreign Minister

France will allocate 100 million euros ($117 million) to support United Nations-led humanitarian programs in Afghanistan, Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said on Monday

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th September, 2021) France will allocate 100 million Euros ($117 million) to support United Nations-led humanitarian programs in Afghanistan, Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said on Monday.

"The urgent plan, which has just been released by the UN, sets clear priorities. This is our roadmap ...

France will participate in this collective effort with 100 million euros," the minister told the online conference on Afghanistan held in Geneva,

Le Drian also said that the funding will be directed primarily to support the UN programs.

"This funding will help support actions in Afghanistan, or in countries in the region that host refugees," the minister added.