PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th March, 2023) France will invest 130 million Euros ($139 million) in renovation projects at public institutions to reduce their energy consumption, the government said on Tuesday.

"French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire, Minister for Energy Transition Agnes Pannier-Runacher and Minister Delegate of Public Accounts Gabriel Attal are announcing today the completion of the selection of thousands of projects to rapidly reduce the consumption of fossil energy resources in government buildings; 130 million euros have been allocated for this," the government said in a statement.

This initiative will help significantly reduce electricity consumption and bring it down to a level equivalent to that of a city with a population of 50,000, the government noted.

The renovation may include the installation of thermostats, the use of energy sourced from renewables, better insulation of premises or other measures aimed at reducing energy consumption, according to the statement.

In 2022, the French government launched two public competitions dubbed Resilience to invite ideas for energy conservation projects. Eight hundred projects were selected in the first competition and 1,000 in the second, based on their energy saving efficiency and anticipated speed of realization.

After the beginning of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine in February 2022 and the adoption of several packages of sanctions against Moscow by the EU, the bloc dramatically curbed its imports of Russian gas while looking for alternatives, following its pledge to end its dependence on energy supplies from the country.