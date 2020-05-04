France to Allocate $547Mln for COVID-19 Vaccine Development - Macron

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

France will allocate 500 million euros ($547 million) to boost works on developing a vaccine against the coronavirus, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday during a video conference of donor countries on COVID-19

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th May, 2020) France will allocate 500 million Euros ($547 million) to boost works on developing a vaccine against the coronavirus, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday during a video conference of donor countries on COVID-19.

"We need to accelerate the search for and development of a vaccine that is accessible to all ... France will allocate an additional 500 million euros to the ACT-A [Access to COVID-19 Tools Accelerator] initiative," Macron said.

According to Macron, the purpose of the ACT-A initiative, which was launched by the World Health Organization on April 24, is to accelerate the search and production of diagnostics and vaccination to treat the coronavirus, guarantee equal and universal access to means to fight the pandemic, as well as unite health systems to fight COVID-19 in the most vulnerable countries.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel, in turn, said that Berlin would allocate 525 million euros for COVID-19 vaccine development and fighting the pandemic in the global scale.

"Germany is committed to this goal. Our direct contribution at this donor conference will be 525 million euros. We will also increase our overall contribution to global health to 1.3 billion euros," Merkel said during the conference.

The World Health Organization declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic on March 11. According to data from the Johns Hopkins University's Coronavirus Resource Center, more than 3.5 million COVID-19 cases have been confirmed globally since the start of the pandemic in December of last year. The global death toll from the viral disease stands at over 247,000.