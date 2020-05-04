UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

France To Allocate $547Mln For COVID-19 Vaccine Development - Macron

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 04th May 2020 | 09:28 PM

France to Allocate $547Mln for COVID-19 Vaccine Development - Macron

France will allocate 500 million euros ($547 million) to boost works on developing a vaccine against the coronavirus, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday during a video conference of donor countries on COVID-19

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th May, 2020) France will allocate 500 million Euros ($547 million) to boost works on developing a vaccine against the coronavirus, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday during a video conference of donor countries on COVID-19.

"We need to accelerate the search for and development of a vaccine that is accessible to all ... France will allocate an additional 500 million euros to the ACT-A [Access to COVID-19 Tools Accelerator] initiative," Macron said.

According to Macron, the purpose of the ACT-A initiative, which was launched by the World Health Organization on April 24, is to accelerate the search and production of diagnostics and vaccination to treat the coronavirus, guarantee equal and universal access to means to fight the pandemic, as well as unite health systems to fight COVID-19 in the most vulnerable countries.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel, in turn, said that Berlin would allocate 525 million euros for COVID-19 vaccine development and fighting the pandemic in the global scale.

"Germany is committed to this goal. Our direct contribution at this donor conference will be 525 million euros. We will also increase our overall contribution to global health to 1.3 billion euros," Merkel said during the conference.

The World Health Organization declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic on March 11. According to data from the Johns Hopkins University's Coronavirus Resource Center, more than 3.5 million COVID-19 cases have been confirmed globally since the start of the pandemic in December of last year. The global death toll from the viral disease stands at over 247,000.

Related Topics

World France Germany Berlin Angela Merkel March April December All From Billion Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mehwish Hayat shares what she wants

19 minutes ago

Pakistan rejects Indian propaganda regarding SC’ ..

33 minutes ago

Shah Mahmood Qureshi violates rule of “Social di ..

1 hour ago

Shoaib Akhtar chooses Naseem Shah as his bowling p ..

1 hour ago

Shahid Afridi distributes ration among needy peopl ..

2 minutes ago

US Supreme Court Breaks Precedent By Allowing Publ ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.