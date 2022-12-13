France to Allocate Additional $80Mln to Provide Ukraine With Electricity - President

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th December, 2022) The French government will allocate an additional 76.5 million Euros ($80 million) to support Ukraine with electricity provision during winter, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday.

"France has already allocated 151.5 million euros to Ukraine since the beginning of the year, we will add 48.5 million in the coming days for the goals set by this conference, 27 of which are for urgent needs to get through the winter, and the remaining sum will be distributed to help vulnerable populations. In addition, we will allocate an additional 76.5 million euros for assistance with the provision of electricity. Sixty-three generators more will be delivered complementing a hundred already delivered in November," Macron said at the conference "Standing with the Ukrainian people" in Paris.

In November, France sent 100 generators producing 5 to 100 kW of electricity under the EU plan to transfer 500 generators to Ukraine.

Addressing the conference earlier in the day, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine needed around 1.5 billion euros for the partial restoration of its heavily damaged or destroyed energy infrastructure.

The international conference on civilian resilience in Ukraine is taking place in Paris on Tuesday. According to Macron, the goal of the summit is to agree on financial support to help Kiev survive this winter. The next conference is expected to take place next year in London.