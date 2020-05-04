France to Allow People From EU to Enter Without Being Subject to Quarantine - Embassy

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th May, 2020) People coming to France from the United Kingdom and the European Union will not be subject to a coronavirus quarantine, the French Embassy in London said.

"People entering France from the European area (EU, Schengen and the UK) will NOT be affected by the quarantine measure, whose practical details will soon be specified," the embassy said on its official Twitter page on Sunday.

A self-isolation regime has been in force in France since March 17. The country is expected to start gradually lifting the restrictive measures starting from May 11. The wearing of face masks on public transport will be mandatory starting from that date.

On Saturday, the French government reviewed a bill extending the emergency sanitation regime introduced in the country amid the pandemic.

According to the latest data from Johns Hopkins University, there are more than 168,800 confirmed coronavirus cases in France and the country's death toll from COVID-19 stands at over 24,800. France is among the top five countries with the highest numbers of coronavirus cases and deaths, the other four are the United States, Spain, Italy and the United Kingdom. The United States remains the country with the largest number of cases (over 1,1 million) and the highest COVID-19 death toll (over 67,400).