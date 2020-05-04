UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

France To Allow People From EU To Enter Without Being Subject To Quarantine - Embassy

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Mon 04th May 2020 | 04:30 AM

France to Allow People From EU to Enter Without Being Subject to Quarantine - Embassy

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th May, 2020) People coming to France from the United Kingdom and the European Union will not be subject to a coronavirus quarantine, the French Embassy in London said.

"People entering France from the European area (EU, Schengen and the UK) will NOT be affected by the quarantine measure, whose practical details will soon be specified," the embassy said on its official Twitter page on Sunday.

A self-isolation regime has been in force in France since March 17. The country is expected to start gradually lifting the restrictive measures starting from May 11. The wearing of face masks on public transport will be mandatory starting from that date.

On Saturday, the French government reviewed a bill extending the emergency sanitation regime introduced in the country amid the pandemic.

According to the latest data from Johns Hopkins University, there are more than 168,800 confirmed coronavirus cases in France and the country's death toll from COVID-19 stands at over 24,800. France is among the top five countries with the highest numbers of coronavirus cases and deaths, the other four are the United States, Spain, Italy and the United Kingdom. The United States remains the country with the largest number of cases (over 1,1 million) and the highest COVID-19 death toll (over 67,400).

Related Topics

UK Twitter France European Union London Spain Italy United Kingdom United States March May Sunday From Government Top Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

More than three people from same family can travel ..

2 hours ago

Saad al-Hariri supports Higher Committee of Human ..

2 hours ago

Umm Al Qaiwain Municipality ensures compliance wit ..

2 hours ago

Over 180,000 lights shine on Burj Khalifa as donat ..

2 hours ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed chairs remote meeting of Supre ..

3 hours ago

Hackathon winning team’s solution seeks to help ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.