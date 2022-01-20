France to announce plan for lifting Covid restrictions

(@FahadShabbir)

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2022 ) :French Prime Minister Jean Castex will on Thursday set out a timetable for a gradual lifting of Covid restrictions in the coming months, government spokesman Gabriel Attal said.

Castex will lay out the Calendar along with Health Minister Olivier Veran at a press conference following a cabinet meeting on the health crisis, which has seen average daily case numbers of nearly 310,000 people over the past week.