UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

France To Ban All Single-Use Plastics By 2020 - Prime Minister

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 12th June 2019 | 08:51 PM

France to Ban All Single-Use Plastics by 2020 - Prime Minister

French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe said Wednesday his country planned to ban all single-use plastics by as early as 2020

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th June, 2019) French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe said Wednesday his country planned to ban all single-use plastics by as early as 2020.

"All single-use plastic items will be banned starting in 2020," Philippe said in parliament, adding that his government would implement several environmental initiatives in the next few months.

France became the first country to stop using plastic cups and plates in 2016 and was working to phase out plastic cotton bud sticks in 2018.

The European Union plans to ban plastic cutlery, straws, drink stirrers, sticks for balloons and cotton buds by 2021, in a bid to clean up the oceans and protect biodiversity. Plastic waste makes up some 80 percent of all marine litter.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Parliament European Union 2016 2018 2020 Cotton All Government

Recent Stories

Moscow Emergency Services Probing Reports of Bomb ..

1 minute ago

England's Buttler set to face West Indies in World ..

5 minutes ago

Strict implementation of axle load control being e ..

5 minutes ago

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail inaugurates Ultra-Low ..

5 minutes ago

Meeting reviews arrangements for organizing IG Sin ..

5 minutes ago

Nigeria eye World Cup knockouts after South Korea ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.