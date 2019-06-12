France to Ban All Single-Use Plastics by 2020 - Prime Minister

French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe said Wednesday his country planned to ban all single-use plastics by as early as 2020

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th June, 2019) French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe said Wednesday his country planned to ban all single-use plastics by as early as 2020

"All single-use plastic items will be banned starting in 2020," Philippe said in parliament, adding that his government would implement several environmental initiatives in the next few months.

France became the first country to stop using plastic cups and plates in 2016 and was working to phase out plastic cotton bud sticks in 2018.

The European Union plans to ban plastic cutlery, straws, drink stirrers, sticks for balloons and cotton buds by 2021, in a bid to clean up the oceans and protect biodiversity. Plastic waste makes up some 80 percent of all marine litter.