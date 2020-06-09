UrduPoint.com
France To Ban Chokehold Method Of Detaining Suspects: Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Tue 09th June 2020 | 01:16 AM

France to ban chokehold method of detaining suspects: minister

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2020 ) :France will ban a controversial chokehold method used by police to detain suspects, the interior minister said Monday, amid public anger over the death of a young black man in 2016 after he was pinned to the ground.

The practice "will be abandoned," said Interior Minister Christophe Castaner. "It will no longer be taught in police and gendarmerie schools. It is a method that has its dangers," he added.

Your Thoughts and Comments

