France to ban chokehold method of detaining suspects: minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

France will ban a controversial chokehold method used by police to detain suspects, the interior minister said Monday, amid public anger over the death of a young black man in 2016 after he was pinned to the ground

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2020 ) :France will ban a controversial chokehold method used by police to detain suspects, the interior minister said Monday, amid public anger over the death of a young black man in 2016 after he was pinned to the ground.

The practice "will be abandoned," said Interior Minister Christophe Castaner. "It will no longer be taught in police and gendarmerie schools. It is a method that has its dangers," he added.