France to ban heated terraces in anti-pollution drive

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2020 ) :Heated terraces at French clubs and restaurants will be outlawed starting next year, as part of a package of measures aimed at reducing carbon emissions unveiled by the government Monday.

President Emmanuel Macron has pledged bold action for tackling climate change, saying they will be at the heart of the economic stimulus plan for recovering from the COVID-19 crisis.

But Macron has been stung by accusations that businesses and poorer households often end up bearing the brunt of the costs for his green ambitions.

After the "yellow vest" anti-government protests last year he set up a Citizen's Convention on Climate, whose 150 randomly pickedmembers announced dozens of proposals last month, including theban on heating outdoor seating areas.