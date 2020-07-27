UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

France To Ban Heated Terraces In Anti-pollution Drive

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 27th July 2020 | 09:25 PM

France to ban heated terraces in anti-pollution drive

Heated terraces at French clubs and restaurants will be outlawed starting next year, as part of a package of measures aimed at reducing carbon emissions unveiled by the government Monday

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2020 ) :Heated terraces at French clubs and restaurants will be outlawed starting next year, as part of a package of measures aimed at reducing carbon emissions unveiled by the government Monday.

President Emmanuel Macron has pledged bold action for tackling climate change, saying they will be at the heart of the economic stimulus plan for recovering from the COVID-19 crisis.

But Macron has been stung by accusations that businesses and poorer households often end up bearing the brunt of the costs for his green ambitions.

After the "yellow vest" anti-government protests last year he set up a Citizen's Convention on Climate, whose 150 randomly pickedmembers announced dozens of proposals last month, including theban on heating outdoor seating areas.

Related Topics

From Government

Recent Stories

Saudi Arabia announces 1,993 new COVID-19 cases, 2 ..

26 minutes ago

Emirates resumes service to Nairobi, Baghdad and B ..

56 minutes ago

Chairman Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir Visits ..

1 hour ago

Startupbootcamp establishes headquarters at DIFC

1 hour ago

Supreme Court dismisses Islamabad High Court decis ..

1 minute ago

TEVTA's e-learning student achieves Rs6.7mi busine ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.