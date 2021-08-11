France will start COVID-19 revaccination for vulnerable groups of people from mid-September, government spokesman Gabriel Attal said on Wednesday

"The President of the Republic decided to organize a revaccination campaign for at-risk groups. It will be established by the National Authority for Health ... It will be possible to sign up [to the vaccination] from the end of August - the beginning of September, and the campaign will begin in mid-September," Attal said after a meeting of the Council of Ministers.

Earlier in the day, President Emmanuel Macron described the current COVID-19 situation in France as "more than difficult." The daily numbers have been mounting since mid-July, with the most recent figure exceeding 30,000.

To date, France has administered a total of nearly 80 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines and registered more than 6.4 million coronavirus infections and over 112,000 related fatalities.