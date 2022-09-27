UrduPoint.com

France To Begin Construction Of New Nuclear Reactor EPR-2 Before 2027 - Energy Minister

Faizan Hashmi Published September 27, 2022 | 02:10 PM

France to Begin Construction of New Nuclear Reactor EPR-2 Before 2027 - Energy Minister

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th September, 2022) France will begin the construction of a new nuclear reactor at one of the existing nuclear power plants before 2027, Energy Transition Minister Agnes Pannier-Runacher said on Tuesday.

"I will present a bill that will speed up the construction of a new nuclear reactor at an existing nuclear power plant, where there are already nuclear reactors in operation," Pannier-Runacher told the Europe 1 radio.

The minister said that two more reactors could be built at the Brennilis NPP and another two could be built at Gravelines NPP. The construction should commence before 2027, Pannier-Runacher said, adding that building reactors on the sites of operating NPPs will save time on administrative procedures.

"This is a reasonable measure to gain time and guarantee the energy independence of our country," the minister said.

According to the French Le Figaro newspaper, the reactors will be the EPR-2 pressurized water reactor. In February, President Emmanuel Macron said that France commissioned the construction of six nuclear reactor from the the state-owned energy company EDF, the first of which are expected to begin operations by 2035.

France currently has 28 active nuclear reactors. On August 25, EDF postponed the launch of four out of 12 nuclear reactors that had been shut down for maintenance over corrosion in May. The energy company stated that, at the time, 32 out of 56 nuclear reactors in France remained shut down. Earlier in September, Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne said that the government expected the state-owned energy company EDF to meet the deadlines for the repair of nuclear reactors.

Since 2021, energy prices in Europe have been growing as part of a global trend of post-COVID recovery. After the beginning of Russia's military operation in Ukraine and the adoption of several packages of sanctions against Moscow by the West, fuel prices have accelerated the growth, pushing many European governments to resort to contingency measures.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Ukraine Moscow Water Russia Europe Nuclear France Company Independence February May August September From Government

Recent Stories

Information on expanding cooperation between Turkm ..

Information on expanding cooperation between Turkmenistan and the European Union

25 minutes ago
 Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association (PCGA) electio ..

Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association (PCGA) elections 22/23 have entered the fina ..

32 minutes ago
 UHS plans to extend in-service death benefits to i ..

UHS plans to extend in-service death benefits to its staff

1 hour ago
 Citizens of Islamabad take a break from chaos to a ..

Citizens of Islamabad take a break from chaos to attend Art Therapy by Atom Camp

1 hour ago
 Jamshed Dasti arrested in dishonesty case in Rawal ..

Jamshed Dasti arrested in dishonesty case in Rawalpindi

2 hours ago
 Rupee continues to gain value against US dollar on ..

Rupee continues to gain value against US dollar on third consecutive day.

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.