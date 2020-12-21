France to Begin Vaccination Campaign Against COVID-19 on Sunday - Health Minister

French Health Minister Olivier Veran on Monday announced that the mass vaccination against the coronavirus in the country would begin on Sunday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2020) French Health Minister Olivier Veran on Monday announced that the mass vaccination against the coronavirus in the country would begin on Sunday.

"On Sunday, we will start vaccinating in France. The most vulnerable among us first, after medical examination, information and collection of consent.

A smooth start, mindful of the safety of all and respectful of our ethical commitments," Veran tweeted.

The EU is initiating the bloc-wide immunization campaign on December 27-29.

According to French Prime Minister Jean Castex, Paris is due to receive over a million doses of the Pfizer/Biontech vaccine by December 30. A total of 200 million doses have been secured in advance, which would be enough to vaccinate 100 million people twice.