UrduPoint.com

France To Block Websites Sharing News Content Of Sputnik, RT France - Minister

Faizan Hashmi Published May 10, 2023 | 09:38 PM

France to Block Websites Sharing News Content of Sputnik, RT France - Minister

France will block websites that share information of sanctioned media, including RT France and Sputnik, under a new law on security of digital space, French Minister for Digital Transition and Telecommunications Jean-Noel Barrot said on Wednesday

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th May, 2023) France will block websites that share information of sanctioned media, including RT France and Sputnik, under a new law on security of digital space, French Minister for Digital Transition and Telecommunications Jean-Noel Barrot said on Wednesday.

"As part of measures to protect democracy we will also begin blocking websites that share content of media under international sanctions like the ones the EU imposed against RT France and Sputnik. This measure will complement our existing tools to fight the propaganda of the enemies of democracy," Barrot told a briefing after a cabinet meeting.

The French ministry has claimed the measure will allow the authorities to protect people from disinformation by expanding the powers of Arcom, the country's media regulator, which will be authorized to impose restrictive measures against media.

The draft law will be submitted to the Senate in early July, Barrot stated.

Since the start of Russia's special military operation, a number of jurisdictions, including the European Commission, have decided to censor Russian media and affiliated journalists. In early March 2022, the EU banned the broadcasting and distribution of content by RT and Sputnik as part of the sanctions against Russia, applying the restrictions to all means of content transmission and distribution, such as cable, satellite, IPTV, platforms, websites and apps. All relevant RT, Sputnik licenses and agreements are suspended.

Related Topics

Senate Russia Democracy France March July Media All From Cabinet Share

Recent Stories

NATO Admiral Says Alliance Working on Military Pla ..

NATO Admiral Says Alliance Working on Military Plans Against Russia, Not China

55 seconds ago
 Pak-Iran gas pipeline project to meet growing ener ..

Pak-Iran gas pipeline project to meet growing energy demands: Tasneem Qureshi

57 seconds ago
 Moldova to Get $100Mln Loan From Japan for Economi ..

Moldova to Get $100Mln Loan From Japan for Economic Recovery - Government

59 seconds ago
 Sultan Al Qasimi inaugurates revamped Sharjah Plan ..

Sultan Al Qasimi inaugurates revamped Sharjah Planetarium

9 minutes ago
 Radio Pakistan's Building in City of Peshawar Atta ..

Radio Pakistan's Building in City of Peshawar Attacked Amid Mass Protests - Repo ..

14 minutes ago
 Russia Delivers Protest Note to Polish Change D'Af ..

Russia Delivers Protest Note to Polish Change D'Affaires - Foreign Ministry

14 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.