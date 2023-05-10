France to Block Websites Sharing News Content of Sputnik, RT France - Minister

France will block websites that share information of sanctioned media, including RT France and Sputnik, under a new law on security of digital space, French Minister for Digital Transition and Telecommunications Jean-Noel Barrot said on Wednesday

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th May, 2023) France will block websites that share information of sanctioned media, including RT France and Sputnik, under a new law on security of digital space, French Minister for Digital Transition and Telecommunications Jean-Noel Barrot said on Wednesday.

"As part of measures to protect democracy we will also begin blocking websites that share content of media under international sanctions like the ones the EU imposed against RT France and Sputnik. This measure will complement our existing tools to fight the propaganda of the enemies of democracy," Barrot told a briefing after a cabinet meeting.

The French ministry has claimed the measure will allow the authorities to protect people from disinformation by expanding the powers of Arcom, the country's media regulator, which will be authorized to impose restrictive measures against media.

The draft law will be submitted to the Senate in early July, Barrot stated.

Since the start of Russia's special military operation, a number of jurisdictions, including the European Commission, have decided to censor Russian media and affiliated journalists. In early March 2022, the EU banned the broadcasting and distribution of content by RT and Sputnik as part of the sanctions against Russia, applying the restrictions to all means of content transmission and distribution, such as cable, satellite, IPTV, platforms, websites and apps. All relevant RT, Sputnik licenses and agreements are suspended.