France to Boost Schengen Border Control Over Higher Terrorism Threat - Macron

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2020) France will strengthen control of the borders within the visa-free Schengen area amid increased terrorist threat, French President Emmanuel Macron said Thursday.

"We have decided to significantly increase our border control within the Schengen area. We have decided to double the forces we had there as part of the control, from 2,400 to 4,800 police personnel, gendarmes, military," Macron said.