France To Boost Support For Ukraine 'in All Forms' Amid Hostilities - Foreign Minister

Muhammad Irfan Published February 24, 2022 | 07:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2022) France is determined to continue strengthening its support for Ukraine following the start of Russia's military operation, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said on Thursday.

"This choice of war is a brutal violation of international law. It will bring immediate, massive consequences and a severe cost, as the Europeans have announced with their partners several times. I express my full solidarity with Ukraine's democratically elected authorities and with the Ukrainian people at this difficult time. France will further strengthen its support for Ukraine, in all forms," Le Drian said in a statement, published by France's Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs.

The minister also condemned the use of the Belarusian territory for aggression "against a sovereign country.

"

Le Drian added that a special Crisis and Support Centre started functioning also on Thursday within the foreign ministry and the French embassy in Kiev. They will provide support to French nationals in Ukraine.

Earlier in the day, Russia launched an operation to "demilitarize" Ukraine. In a televised speech, Russian President Vladimir Putin cited the requests of the Luhansk and Donetsk people's republics, which asked Russia for help in countering the aggression of Ukraine's armed forces. The Russian Defense Ministry later added that Ukrainian civilians are not in danger, as only military infrastructure is targeted by strikes.

