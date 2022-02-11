France to Cancel Masks Indoors on February 28 in Places Requiring Vaccine Pass

France will cancel wearing masks indoors on February 28 in locations requiring a vaccine pass, with masks still mandatory on transport and pass-free places, the French Health Ministry said on Friday

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2022) France will cancel wearing masks indoors on February 28 in locations requiring a vaccine pass, with masks still mandatory on transport and pass-free places, the French Health Ministry said on Friday.

"Wearing a mask indoors will remain on transport and in closed spaces that are not covered by the vaccine pass.

In other closed premises, where the vaccine pass is valid, wearing a mask will no longer be mandatory," the health ministry said in the statement.

The new measure will come into effect on February 28 amid the improving epidemiological situation in France.

The first stage of lifting COVID-19 restrictions in France started on February 2, canceling the requirements to wear masks and to work remotely. The second stage of removing the COVID-19 restrictions will begin on February 16, with nightclubs and concert halls reopening.