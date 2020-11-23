France to Carry Out Observation Flight Over Russia - Nuclear Risk Reduction Center

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2020) France will carry out an observation flight over the territory of Russia this week under the Treaty on Open Skies, the head of Russia's National Nuclear Risk Reduction Center, Sergei Ryzhkov, said.

"On November 23-27, 2020, within the framework of the international Treaty on Open Skies, a French mission will carry out an observation flight over the territory of the Russian Federation using the French АN-130N observation aircraft, from the Koubinka airfield," Ryzhkov told Krasnaya Zvezda, the official newspaper of the Russian Defense Ministry.

Russian specialists on board the plane will be monitoring the use of observation equipment, according to Ryzhkov.

The Treaty on Open Skies allows its participants to carry out aerial surveillance as part of a program of scheduled observation flights. More than 30 countries are participating in the program created to boost transparency of military activities.

The US participation in the Treaty on Open Skies officially ended on Sunday, six months after Washington announced its intent to quit the agreement.

US President Donald Trump confirmed the United States' withdrawal from the Open Skies Treaty on May 21, citing what he called violations made by Russia and its alleged lack of compliance. Moscow has denied all accusations.

Many European countries have voiced regrets over the US move and expressed hope that Washington would reconsider.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said earlier this month that Moscow would ask its partners within the treaty to provide legal guarantees that they would not share flight data with the United States. The United Kingdom, Germany and France have since reiterated their commitment to the treaty.