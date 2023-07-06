The French government has no intention of imposing a curfew or other restrictions on July 14, the national Bastille Day holiday, amid the ongoing unrest in the country, but some changes could be made to the order of the festivities, government spokesman Olivier Veran said Thursday

"We have no objective to review the traditions of July 14," Veran said in an interview with French broadcaster LCI, adding that the authorities will do everything possible to ensure the safety of the French people.

Still, the spokesman said the order of events for some festivities could be changed.

The wave of protests against police violence in France is gradually subsiding. The number of detentions and the extent of looting have been decreasing for several days in a row.

On Tuesday, French President Emmanuel Macron said that the peak of the riots had passed. On Wednesday, Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said that the situation in France was stabilizing, but that it was important to keep an eye on developments.

On June 27, a police officer shot a 17-year-old teenager during a traffic stop after he allegedly refused to obey police orders. Over the past week, France has been gripped by protests against police violence that have escalated into riots, arson and looting. According to the latest figures from the French Interior Ministry, over 12,000 cars and some 500 municipal buildings have been burned and over 1,000 shops and bank offices have been looted in the unrest. A total of about 4,000 people, many of them juveniles, have been detained.