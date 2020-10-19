French security forces will carry out numerous probes into online hate and radical Islamic groups, following the brutal killing of French history teacher by a Chechen teenager, Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said on Monday, adding that some associations are likely to be disbanded

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th October, 2020) French security forces will carry out numerous probes into online hate and radical Islamic groups, following the brutal killing of French history teacher by a Chechen teenager, Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said on Monday, adding that some associations are likely to be disbanded.

"Not a minute's respite for the enemies of the Republic. More than 80 online hate investigations following the Friday attack. 51 associative structures will see visits from state services all week long and several of them will be dissolved," Darmanin wrote on Twitter.

Darmanin will propose the dissolution of CCIF (Collective Against Islamophobia in France) and BarakaCity groups, the minister specified in a separate tweet, describing them as "enemies of the Republic."

French history teacher Samuel Paty was beheaded in the outskirts of Paris on Friday night.

The main suspect for the attack, Moscow-born Chechen-teenager, identified as Abdullakh Anzorov, was shot dead by security forces. The attack came after 47-year-old Paty showed a caricature of the Islamic prophet Muhammad to his students at the school in Conflans-Sainte-Honorine, north-west of Paris, outraging some Muslim parents.

French President Emmanuel Macron has condemned the murder, calling it a terrorist attack. He chaired a Defense Council meeting on Sunday, during which he ordered the implementation of widespread measures to combat radical Islamism. The measures include tightening of security in French schools starting November.

Meanwhile, the investigation into the attack continues, with 11 people currently in police custody, including members of the attacker's family.