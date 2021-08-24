UrduPoint.com

France To Comply With August 31 Deadline For Evacuations From Afghanistan - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 24th August 2021 | 06:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2021) France will suspend evacuation operations from Afghanistan on August 31 if the United States does not change the deadline, media reported on Thursday, citing the government.

The administration of Joe Biden set August 31 as the deadline for both the departure of its military forces and the end of evacuation of all American citizens and Afghan allies, from Afghanistan. The Taliban (a terrorist group, banned in Russia) maintains that it will not hesitate to carry out a military response in case evacuations of civilians and troops are not completed by the date stipulated.

 

If Washington follows through with its current deadline, Paris will follow its lead and end evacuations next Thursday, the Franceinfo broadcaster said, citing Nicolas Roche, Chief of Staff for French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian.

Since Kabul was seized by the Islamist movement on August 15, France has evacuated more than 2,000 people, including its citizens and Afghans fleeing due to fear of reprisals from Taliban militants.

The foreign ministry, cited by the outlet, estimated that at least 62 French citizens remain to be evacuated from Afghanistan

