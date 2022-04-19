UrduPoint.com

France To Continue Deliveries Of Defensive Weapons To Ukraine - Government

Muhammad Irfan Published April 19, 2022 | 12:18 PM

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2022) Paris will continue to supply Ukraine with defensive weapons, French government spokesman Gabriel Attal said on Tuesday.

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2022) Paris will continue to supply Ukraine with defensive weapons, French government spokesman Gabriel Attal said on Tuesday.

"We will continue to take all useful initiatives to try to put an end to (the Russian special operation). This means, on the one hand, we will continue our assistance to Kiev � both humanitarian (assistance) and the supply of defensive weapons," Attal told the CNews broadcaster.

