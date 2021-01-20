UrduPoint.com
France to Continue Financial Support For Air France in Coming Months - Economy Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2021) The French government will continue to provide financial aid to the Air France airline battered by the coronavirus pandemic, French Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire told the BFM business on Wednesday.

"We will continue to support Air France in the coming months," Le Maire said, adding that the company is of strategic importance to France, proving its sovereignty and necessary for certain purposes, including the urgent transportation of COVID-19 vaccines batches.

The minister also noted that the Air France company was at the risk of bankruptcy due to the ongoing health crisis, saying it was "no exception" among other airlines already shut by the epidemic.

The company received a 7-billion-euro (nearly $8.5 billion) support package from the state in April 2020, when France was in the middle of the nationwide two-month lockdown, which halted the economic activity in the country's crucial sectors.

